Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play
Leonard (hip) will take the court Friday against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Leonard will return to action after missing Toronto's previous two matchups due to a bruised right hip. He'll presumably rejoin the starting lineup and handle his normal workload.
