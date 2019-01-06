Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big in win over Bucks

Leonard scored 30 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

While he didn't win his individual showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Leonard still scored at least 20 points for the 16th straight game while tying his season high in steals. He's averaging an outstanding 30.1 points, 7.3 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that 16-game stretch, and while the league-leading Raptors will probably still give him occasional rest days, the former Spur figures to remain an elite fantasy asset when he is on the court.