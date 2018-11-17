Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Confirmed out Saturday

Leonard (rest) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Leonard will sit out the second half of the back-to-back, as has been the case so far this season. In his absence, OG Anunoby (wrist), Danny Green and Pascal Siakim could all see expanded roles.

