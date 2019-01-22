Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could miss third straight game

The Raptors are considering resting Leonard for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has been rested for the Raptors' previous two contests, and with Tuesday's outing against the Kings serving as the first game of a back-to-back set for Toronto, he may be sidelined again. The team would likely much rather have Leonard available for a key Eastern Conference matchup with the Pacers on Wednesday, so keeping him in street clothes Tuesday would be a logical decision. Look for Leonard's status to be updated later on Tuesday.