Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could miss third straight game
The Raptors are considering resting Leonard for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has been rested for the Raptors' previous two contests, and with Tuesday's outing against the Kings serving as the first game of a back-to-back set for Toronto, he may be sidelined again. The team would likely much rather have Leonard available for a key Eastern Conference matchup with the Pacers on Wednesday, so keeping him in street clothes Tuesday would be a logical decision. Look for Leonard's status to be updated later on Tuesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Resting again Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 33 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: OK for first end of back-to-back•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads way in OT win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another huge night in win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.