Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could play in back-to-back

Leonard may play both games during the Raptors' back-to-back set Friday against the Cavaliers and Saturday against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

If Leonard plays Saturday, it would make his first appearance in both games of a back-to-back this season. Coach Nick Nurse noted that "it could come down to what happens [Friday]." Toronto has been dealing with injuries as of late, which may be prompting the decision.