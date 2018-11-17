Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit out Saturday
Leonard could be held out of Saturday's game against Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors have been cautious with Leonard's workload on back-to-backs thus far, so recent history suggests he'll sit out Saturday after playing 43 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston on Friday. Look for official confirmation on Leonard's status from the Raptors later in the day.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in team-high 31 in OT loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points on poor shooting•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Thrives in return from injury•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.