Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit out Saturday

Leonard could be held out of Saturday's game against Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors have been cautious with Leonard's workload on back-to-backs thus far, so recent history suggests he'll sit out Saturday after playing 43 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston on Friday. Look for official confirmation on Leonard's status from the Raptors later in the day.