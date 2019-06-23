Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Declines player option
Leonard will decline his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 season and become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Leonard in line for a max contract, there was no doubt that the 2019 NBA Finals MVP was going to decline his player option. After entering the season reportedly set on heading to Los Angeles for the 2019-20 season, Hayes reports that the Raptors are a serious contender to re-sign Leonard this offseason. Given the relationship Leonard has built with the Raptors on top of the fact that they were the only team that can offer him a maximum five-year deal, that doesn't come as too big of a surprise. Expect Leonard, however, to still take meetings with other teams before making a decision.
