Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Dominant in Tuesday's win

Leonard contributed 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.

Leonard was sensational on both ends, flustering 76ers point forward Ben Simmons into a career-worst turnover total and scoring efficiently as well. It's clear that Raptors coach Nick Nurse intends to rest Leonard regularly during the regular season. However, he's obviously an elite two-way contributor across all formats when he does take the court. Leonard and company have a couple days off before Friday's road tilt against the Suns.