Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Dominant in Tuesday's win
Leonard contributed 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.
Leonard was sensational on both ends, flustering 76ers point forward Ben Simmons into a career-worst turnover total and scoring efficiently as well. It's clear that Raptors coach Nick Nurse intends to rest Leonard regularly during the regular season. However, he's obviously an elite two-way contributor across all formats when he does take the court. Leonard and company have a couple days off before Friday's road tilt against the Suns.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...