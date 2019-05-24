Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Dominates in crucial victory

Leonard finished with 35 points (11-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Bucks.

Leonard was clearly the best player on the floor Thursday, dropping a game-high 35 points in a pivotal Game 5 victory on the road. After appearing somewhat lethargic in his previous outing, Leonard was back to his best here with a number of big plays down the stretch. As well as his scoring output, Leonard also managed to hand out a career-high nine assists, outlining his overall value to this Raptors outfit. Game 6 will be in Toronto on Saturday and is almost certainly the most important game in franchise history. Leonard has endeared himself to the fans and a victory would ensure his legacy despite only one season north of the border.

