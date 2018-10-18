Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in Raptors debut

Leonard had 24 points (9-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.

Leonard made his regular season debut for the Raptors and helped them to a relatively easy victory over a dogged Cavaliers team. He still has a way to go until he is back to the form we know he can produce but owners have got to be encouraged by this performance. The fact he played 37 minutes is a likely indication that his quad injury from last season is well behind him. Once the defensive numbers come back, Leonard is sure to return to being a first-round player.