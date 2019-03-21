Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return

Leonard amassed 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over Oklahoma City.

Leonard returned after sitting out the Raptors last game to manage his load, putting up 22 points and 10 rebounds across 42 minutes in the overtime victory. When he has been on the floor, Leonard has been a clear first-round player this season. His sporadic days off have certainly been frustrating for owners and fans alike and chances are he will maintain this moving forward.