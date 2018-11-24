Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return
Leonard finished with 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Wizards.
Leonard was back in action Friday after missing the previous game due to rest. To the Wizards credit, they did manage to keep this one interesting for a while but the Raptors proved too strong all over the floor. Leonard continues rolling along despite playing in just three of the last five games. Those who took a risk on Leonard have to be loving his production and will be hoping he is cleared for back-to-back sets soon.
