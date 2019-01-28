Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win Sunday
Leonard finished with 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 victory over the Mavericks.
Leonard led a balanced Raptors attack Sunday, ending with a team-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds. Six players scored in double-digits but it was Leonard who did the bulk of the damage. Strangely enough, Leonard failed to record a steal for the first time since the beginning of January. The intermittent rest is frustrating for those with Leonard on their rosters but when he has been on the floor, he has been a fantasy stud.
