Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win
Leonard totaled 16 points (5-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 37 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Friday.
Leonard was highly ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 16 points on 19 shots after averaging 31 points in the Raptors' first two playoff games. He made up for his shooting slump with 10 boards, four helpers and a steal to ultimately finish with a solid stat line.
