Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 12 in Raps preseason debut
Leonard scored 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers.
Understandably, Leonard's offensive game showed plenty of rust given that he last saw game action more than eight months ago, but there were still some encouraging signs for the Raptors' big offseason acquisition, including flashes of chemistry on a fast break with point guard Kyle Lowry. if he's healthy and motivated this season, Leonard could once again put up MVP-caliber numbers, but the 27-year-old has a lot to prove given the way his tenure in San Antonio ended.
