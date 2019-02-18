Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 19 in win

Leonard finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 19 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis on Sunday.

Leonard was efficient and aggressive, hitting five threes while still shooting nearly 50.0 percent from the floor. He's had a strong first half in his first season in Toronto (27.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game), and he'll look to build on that following the All-Star break