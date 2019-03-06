Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 26 in loss

Leonard totaled 26 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Leonard had a strong performance against the Rockets, though it wasn't enough to get the win. He's been in and out of the lineup for rest purposes as of late, but in his last four games played, Leonard has averaged 28.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.