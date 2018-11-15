Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 26 points Wednesday
Leonard contributed 26 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons.
Despite the quality effort, this loss will be tough to swallow for Leonard, as he dribbled the ball off of his foot with two seconds remaining in the game, only to see the Pistons convert on their last-second opportunity to win the game. His shooting efficiency and steals were encouraging, but he also had a season-high six turnovers, something he will need to correct his next time out Friday against the Celtics.
