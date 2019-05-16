Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 31 in Game 1 loss

Leonard totaled 31 points (10-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists over 41 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

He wasn't his usual efficient self on Wednesday, but Leonard still managed to rack up 31 points, thanks in part to going a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. With the Raptors' bench struggling and the team only going eight deep, it looks like Leonard will have to put up Herculean efforts in every game if the Raptors hope to make this a competitive series.

