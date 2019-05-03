Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 33 in loss
Leonard totaled 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block over 37 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Leonard delivered another huge offensive outburst on Thursday, leading all scorers with 33 points. Leonard has shouldered the load in his first postseason with the Raptors, averaging 31.3 points in seven games prior to Thursday. Don't expect him to cool off anytime soon as the Raptors play a crucial Game 4 on Sunday to try and tie the series at 2-2.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Strong showing in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in 45 points in Game 1 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hot hand, big game in clincher•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes in Game 4 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Goes off for 37 in rout•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...