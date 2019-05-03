Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 33 in loss

Leonard totaled 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block over 37 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Leonard delivered another huge offensive outburst on Thursday, leading all scorers with 33 points. Leonard has shouldered the load in his first postseason with the Raptors, averaging 31.3 points in seven games prior to Thursday. Don't expect him to cool off anytime soon as the Raptors play a crucial Game 4 on Sunday to try and tie the series at 2-2.