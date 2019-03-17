Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 33 points in loss

Leonard totaled 33 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Leonard put up at least 35 points for the sixth straight game, recording a big double-double in Sunday's loss. In what's become a two-team race for the East's number-one seed, the Raptors and Kawhi (three games back of the Bucks) won't be taking their foot off the gas any time soon.