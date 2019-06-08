Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops game high 36 points
Leonard finished with 36 points(11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds,. four steals, two assists, and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-92 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Leonard and the Raptors moved to within one victory of their maiden NBA championship, accounting for the Warriors to the tune of 13 points. Both teams struggled in the first half, however, Leonard did enough to keep the Raptors close, eventually taking control during the third and fourth quarters. Leonard has been magnificent across the duration of the playoffs and within striking distance of securing his legacy north of the border, no matter where he chooses to take his trade this offseason. The series will now head back to Toronto for Game 5 where the Raptors will look to wrap things up in front of what is sure to be a determined home crowd.
