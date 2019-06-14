Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Earns Finals MVP honors
Leonard finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Leonard looked fatigued in Game 6, totaling a very quiet 22 points, but he stuffed the stat sheet with some key production across the board. He earned Finals MVP honors with averages of 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in six games. Leonard won his first championship and Finals MVP in 2014, ending the reign of back-to-back champs Miami Heat, and he did the same thing to the Warriors this year. After one year in Toronto, he'll be a free agent, and his return to the Raptors is far from certain.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Gets hot late in loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops game high 36 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another stellar effort in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Somewhat limited in Game 1 victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Dominates in crucial victory•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...