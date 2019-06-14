Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Earns Finals MVP honors

Leonard finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Leonard looked fatigued in Game 6, totaling a very quiet 22 points, but he stuffed the stat sheet with some key production across the board. He earned Finals MVP honors with averages of 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in six games. Leonard won his first championship and Finals MVP in 2014, ending the reign of back-to-back champs Miami Heat, and he did the same thing to the Warriors this year. After one year in Toronto, he'll be a free agent, and his return to the Raptors is far from certain.