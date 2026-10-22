Leonard finished with 23 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 135-92 win over the Bulls.

Leonard tied Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley for the game high in points. However, what set the 35-year-old apart from the rest were his contributions on the defensive side of the ball. Leonard averaged a career-best 27.9 points along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over 32.1 minutes per game in 65 regular-season appearances with the Clippers in 2025-26. The 2011 No. 15 overall pick is certainly still considered an All-Star-caliber player, but he needs to stay healthy, which has been an issue throughout his career.