Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 31 in win over Celtics

Leonard scored a game-high 31 points (10-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Celtics.

After struggling to find his shot once again in the first half, Leonard took control of the game after the break, scoring 22 of his 31 points in the third and fourth quarters. The former Spur has delivered a double-double in each of his first two games in a Raptor jersey, and with his offensive game also beginning to come around, Leonard appears just about ready to put his nine-month layoff behind him and return to being one of the elite fantasy assets in the league.