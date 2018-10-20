Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 31 in win over Celtics
Leonard scored a game-high 31 points (10-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Celtics.
After struggling to find his shot once again in the first half, Leonard took control of the game after the break, scoring 22 of his 31 points in the third and fourth quarters. The former Spur has delivered a double-double in each of his first two games in a Raptor jersey, and with his offensive game also beginning to come around, Leonard appears just about ready to put his nine-month layoff behind him and return to being one of the elite fantasy assets in the league.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in Raptors debut•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in preseason win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Friday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 17 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 12 in Raps preseason debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...