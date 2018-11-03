Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to be fine after scare

Leonard appeared to jam his foot at the end of Friday's game against Phoenix but shouldn't miss any time, Paul Jones of the Raptors radio reports.

Leonard left the game with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, but coach Nick Nurse doesn't believe it's anything serious. Leonard scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt. 4-6 FT) and recorded six rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's win. An update on his status may emerge in the near future but he's expected to be ready to go for Sunday's contest against the Lakers.