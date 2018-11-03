Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to be fine after scare
Leonard appeared to jam his foot at the end of Friday's game against Phoenix but shouldn't miss any time, Paul Jones of the Raptors radio reports.
Leonard left the game with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, but coach Nick Nurse doesn't believe it's anything serious. Leonard scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt. 4-6 FT) and recorded six rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's win. An update on his status may emerge in the near future but he's expected to be ready to go for Sunday's contest against the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times