Leonard (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to swelling in his left knee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the Raptors will take a cautious approach with Leonard's recovery following interruptions to his offseason preparation. The veteran forward was a late scratch for Sunday's loss to Minnesota and now faces an extended absence just two games into the 2026-27 campaign. Allen Graves, who started in Leonard's place Sunday, figures to benefit from additional playing time, while RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes could absorb more offensive responsibility. An update on his progress can be expected in one week when the Raptors re-evaluate him.