Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Wednesday

Leonard (foot) is expected to return for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Raptors play-by-play voice Eric Smith reports.

Leonard officially remains questionable, but coach Nick Nurse implied at shootaround that he expects to have the MVP candidate back in action Wednesday after a two-game absence. A final call likely won't come until closer to game-time, however, so the situation is something to monitor as it pertains to DFS contests.

