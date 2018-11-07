Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Wednesday
Leonard (foot) is expected to return for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Raptors play-by-play voice Eric Smith reports.
Leonard officially remains questionable, but coach Nick Nurse implied at shootaround that he expects to have the MVP candidate back in action Wednesday after a two-game absence. A final call likely won't come until closer to game-time, however, so the situation is something to monitor as it pertains to DFS contests.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable vs. Kings•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Remains questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.