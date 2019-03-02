Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 38 points in win

Leonard poured in 38 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Leonard had one of his most productive overall games of the season in Friday's victory, and the Raptors needed all he could give in a closely contested matchup with the Trail Blazers. Leonard outdueled C.J. McCollum, who went for 35 points of his own. Leonard's first season as a Raptor is proving to be a boon for fantasy owners, as the San Diego State product is averaging career highs in points (26.8) and rebounds (7.6).