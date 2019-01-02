Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 45-point night
Leonard registered 45 points (16-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes Tuesday against Utah.
Leonard was locked in from the field, drilling 72.7 percent of his shots while also getting to the charity stripe with ease. He attempted a season-high 17 free throws in a 122-116 victory. Leonard has been on a tear over his previous four contests, averaging 24.6 points and 5.8 rebounds across that brief span.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-high 27 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lead team with 21 points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Racking up easy points•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: May not sit back-to-backs in 2019•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ties season high to down Cavs•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play in back-to-back•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...