Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 45-point night

Leonard registered 45 points (16-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes Tuesday against Utah.

Leonard was locked in from the field, drilling 72.7 percent of his shots while also getting to the charity stripe with ease. He attempted a season-high 17 free throws in a 122-116 victory. Leonard has been on a tear over his previous four contests, averaging 24.6 points and 5.8 rebounds across that brief span.