Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes in Game 4 win
Leonard posted 34 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during the Raptors' 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
Leonard's scoring total was a game-high figure and represented his second 30-point tally of the series. The 2014 Finals MVP was in similarly stellar form Sunday, shooting over 55.0 percent for the third time in four games against Orlando. With no fewer than 18 shot attempts in any of the first four contests of the series, Leonard should have another expansive role in a potential series-clinching Game 5.
