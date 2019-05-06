Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in Game 4 win
Leonard supplied 39 points (13-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists across 43 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 101-96 triumph over the 76ers in Game 4.
Leonard was the best player on the floor as the Raptors evened the series and was responsible for the biggest shot of the day. After JJ Redick drilled a three-pointer to cut the 76ers' deficit to one point with 2:07 remaining, Leonard responded with a step-back three near the one-minute mark as the shot clock was expiring to give Toronto a four-point cushion. The forward has topped 30 points in all four games of the series while converting at an incredible 61.8 percent rate from the field.
