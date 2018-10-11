Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in preseason win
Leonard scored 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Nets.
He couldn't get his shot to fall, but otherwise Leonard looked healthy and ready to make a fantasy contribution across the board as he tries to put a lost 2017-18 campaign behind him. The 27-year-old is getting a fresh start with a Toronto franchise in desperate need of some postseason success, and he could see an even higher usage rate with the Raps than he did as a Spur.
