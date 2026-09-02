Leonard has been fined $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits due to his involvement in the Clippers' salary cap circumvention, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Clippers were punished harshly by the NBA, including a $30 million fine for Steve Ballmer and the loss of five first-round picks. However, it appears Leonard will be able to suit up for the Raptors on Opening Night after only receiving a monetary punishment. The trade that sent Leonard to Toronto should be finalized soon now that the NBA has closed its investigation. Leonard has one year left on his deal, valued at $50.3 million, but it's likely there will be mutual interest in an extension.