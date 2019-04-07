Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Finishes with 22 points Sunday

Leonard registered 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 win over the Heat.

Leonard's talent is undeniable, however his stamina and health are the two most important factors to monitor as the postseason nears. Playing over 30 minutes in each of the past three games while recording over 20 points in each, Leonard seems just fine for the postseason push.