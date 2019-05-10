Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Full line in Game 6 loss

Leonard totaled 29 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 loss to the 76ers.

Leonard delivered his fourth double-double through six games in this second round series, and he continues to fill up the stat sheet on a nightly basis here in the postseason. He has missed all eight of his attempts from beyond the arc across the last two contests. Nevertheless, Leonard has been one of the top performers throughout the playoffs, and he'll undoubtedly be in attack mode once again for Sunday's Game 7.