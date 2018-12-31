Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-high 27 points in victory
Leonard finished with 27 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), and nine rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 victory over the Bulls.
Leonard helped the Raptors scrap their way to a six-point victory over the Bulls, finishing with a team-high 27 points. He added nine rebounds but put up zeros in the defensive column. The Raptors continue to struggle without Kyle Lowry (back) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) which will mean Leonard is going to need to put up big numbers on a nightly basis for the team to keep winning.
