Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Game-time decision Tuesday
Leonard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised right hip, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Leonard logged 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, so it's unclear as to when he picked up the injury. With head coach Nick Nurse away from the team to deal with a personal matter, assistant coach Adrian Griffin stated that Leonard would play in Los Angeles 'to the best of his knowledge', per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca. Despite Griffin's comments, Leonard's availability won't be confirmed until closer to tip.
