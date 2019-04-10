Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Gearing up for playoffs

Leonard scored a game-high 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Despite the fact that the Raptors had nothing to play for in their regular-season finale and limited his court time, Leonard still scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. The 27-year-old will get no such luxury when the playoffs start this weekend, as he'll be expected to lead Toronto to the franchise's first ever appearance in the Finals.

More News
Our Latest Stories