Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Gearing up for playoffs

Leonard scored a game-high 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Despite the fact that the Raptors had nothing to play for in their regular-season finale and limited his court time, Leonard still scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. The 27-year-old will get no such luxury when the playoffs start this weekend, as he'll be expected to lead Toronto to the franchise's first ever appearance in the Finals.