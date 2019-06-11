Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Gets hot late in loss
Leonard generated 26 points (9-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Leonard's final line was certainly a productive one from a fantasy perspective, but the All-Star wing was far from efficient. After bouncing back from a pair of sub-par shooting efforts in Games 1 and 2 with significantly improved accuracy over the last pair of contests, Leonard scuffled again during a majority of Game 5. It appeared that he'd found his stroke at just the right time during a three-minute-plus stretch of the fourth quarter, when he quickly piled up 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting. However, Leonard subsequently misfired on his final two attempts, and he was forced to pass on the Raptors' final possession with the Warriors playing excellent defense against him. Leonard does now have four double-doubles over his last six postseason games and will look to help the Raptors capture the NBA championship in enemy territory during Thursday's Game 6 at Oracle Arena.
