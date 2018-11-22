Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Getting closer to play back-to-backs
Leonard is getting closer to playing back-to-backs, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
According to coach Nick Nurse, Leonard isn't having any issues with playing heavy minutes and may be able to play in back-to-backs soon. After missing all but nine games last year, Leonard has been taking off the second night of back-to-backs to start the season. The news that he may soon play in those games will be reassuring to owners who drafted Leonard within the top-20, both because it will allow him more opportunities to make a fantasy impact as well as the affirmation that he isn't struggling with his health.
