Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Goes off for 37 in rout

Leonard totaled 37 points (15-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Leonard exploded for a game-high 37 points in Tuesday's blowout win to even the series with the Magic at 1-1. Through two games in the opening round of the playoffs, he's averaging a very healthy 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

