Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Goes through 5-on-5

Leonard went through full-court, 5-on-5 drills at Tuesday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Evidence suggesting Leonard has moved past the quad issue that sidelined him for much of last season continues to mount, and he told reporters after practice that it "felt amazing to just play, run up and down and compete." Leonard also acknowledged that Tuesday's session marked his first true 5-on-5 work since January, which is when he played his final game as a member of the Spurs (Jan. 13).