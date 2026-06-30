Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Heading to Toronto per Shams

The Clippers are nearing a deal to trade Leonard to the Raptors on Tuesday in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap and two second-rounders, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Leonard will reunite with the franchise he led to the 2019 NBA championship and immediately become the centerpiece of a Raptors team looking to contend in the Eastern Conference. While his fantasy upside will continue to hinge on his health, a move back to Toronto could put him in line for a featured offensive role alongside Scottie Barnes. Leonard has one year left on his deal valued at $50.3 million, but it's likely that there is mutual interest in an extension.