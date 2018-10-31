Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Heads to locker room
Leonard took a hit to the eye during Tuesday's game against the 76ers and went to the locker room, Michae Grange of Rogers Sportsnet reports.
The injury doesn't appear serious, but Leonard's vision was likely affected. He should be considered questionable to return.
