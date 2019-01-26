Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Highly productive in return
Leonard tallied 32 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes Friday in the Raptors' 121-119 loss to the Rockets.
Leonard had missed the previous four games for what the Raptors categorized as "rest," but the week-long hiatus didn't exactly provide much confidence in his overall health. At least in his return to action Friday, Leonard alleviated any concern by turning a typically efficient line featuring solid contributions on the defensive end. There's still a chance that the Raptors manage Leonard's load by holding him out of one half of their remaining back-to-back sets or resting him in other select contests, but he should continue to produce at an elite level whenever he suits up.
