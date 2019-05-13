Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hits walkoff shot in Game 7 win

Leonard finished with 41 points (16-39 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of the series.

Leonard sank a ridiculous baseline jumper as the buzzer expired to propel the Raptors into the Eastern Conference Finals, wrapping up what has been a simply unbelievable series for the forward. After missing a crucial free-throw attempt only seconds earlier, Leonard atoned for the error, nailing what will be remembered as one of the more improbable shots in playoff history. He has certainly justified the decision to trade away DeMar DeRozan in the offseason and now sits on the cusp of helping the Raptors advance to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Toronto will begin its series with the Bucks on Wednesday.