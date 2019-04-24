Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hot hand, big game in clincher

Leonard totaled 27 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Leonard came out like a man possessed in Tuesday's series-clinching win over the Magic, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts and all six of his free throws en route to a game-high 27-point explosion. He finishes the series with averages of 27.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games. Toronto will face the winner of the 76ers-Nets series in the Conference Semifinals.