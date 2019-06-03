Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Huge double-double in loss

Leonard totaled 34 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Leonard was cold from the floor in Sunday's loss, though his perfect 16-16 shooting from the charity stripe buoyed his scoring total for a game-high 34 points. His 14 boards contributed to a huge double-double, but with poor efforts from the rest of the starting lineup, Leonard's monster stat line wasn't enough to grab a win in Game 2.