Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Huge double-double in loss

Leonard totaled 34 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Leonard was cold from the floor in Sunday's loss, though his perfect 16-16 shooting from the charity stripe buoyed his scoring total for a game-high 34 points. His 14 boards contributed to a huge double-double, but with poor efforts from the rest of the starting lineup, Leonard's monster stat line wasn't enough to grab a win in Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...