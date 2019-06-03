Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Huge double-double in loss
Leonard totaled 34 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
Leonard was cold from the floor in Sunday's loss, though his perfect 16-16 shooting from the charity stripe buoyed his scoring total for a game-high 34 points. His 14 boards contributed to a huge double-double, but with poor efforts from the rest of the starting lineup, Leonard's monster stat line wasn't enough to grab a win in Game 2.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Somewhat limited in Game 1 victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Dominates in crucial victory•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Unusually low scoring total in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team with 36 points in Game 3•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lone performance in thumping loss•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 31 in Game 1 loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...