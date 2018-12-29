Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Lead team with 21 points
Leonard tallied 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 116-87 loss to the Magic.
Leonard continues to roll as an individual, as he has eclipsed 20 points in the last dozen games he has played. However, the supporting cast has failed Leonard of late, with the prime example coming Friday night in a blowout loss to the Magic. Leonard will need assistance on both ends of the floor should the Raptors want to get back on track.
